Josephine Review| Searing, Unforgettable Drama Probes The Memory Of Violence

Tatum is crushing as a man torn between projecting masculinity and realising the world’s far more twisted than the tactics he thinks can guard oneself. The father still believes in idealised notions of justice. His first solution is ensuring Josephine enrol right away for self-defence classes, physically build herself up. But her mother with more lived experience knows it’s never enough. Neither is expecting justice clear-cut. Claire does want to talk about the incident with Jo. But Damien insists against it, not wanting to terrify her. Throughout the film, Damien tries to deflect and tiptoe around the rape, while Claire makes dreading, tentative gestures towards a dialogue. As she tells her daughter, she seeks to establish an open line of communication, which she didn’t get as a child. But Josephine remains shut in, refusing help. A later scene, when she turns to her mother and asks if she’s been raped, throws up a verbal denial, but the clear implications are devastating.