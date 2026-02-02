Lady Review | A Female Taxi Driver Opens Up Lagos’ Throbbing Nightlife

Outlook Rating:
2.5 / 5

Outlook at Sundance | Olive Nwosu’s visually arresting character study of a sex worker chauffeur is half-undone by imprecise writing

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Sundance Institute
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Olive Nwosu's Lady follows a female taxi driver coursing through night-time Lagos.

  • The film won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting Ensemble.

  • Lady is next headed for its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama strand.

Playing the titular protagonist in Olive Nwosu’s Lady, Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah summons such severity it blinds and expels anyone who dares to mess with her. It’s the kind of performance that can confidently hold a film in place irrespective of flaky writing. In a fairer world, this star-making turn would line up a bevy of directors eager to cast her. But as her own character brashly hints, she couldn’t be less bothered.

Premiering at Sundance, Lady explodes with stabbing visual energy as it cruises through Lagos. As a female cab driver, Lady knows she’s an anomaly. But she’s vehement in not letting it define or limit her in any way. She wields a brittle, unbreakable front that warns bullies to keep a safe distance. She keeps her femininity at bay. When an old friend Pinky (a powerful, passionate Amanda Oruh) accosts her, Lady is uneasy. The job is to drive around Pinky and her fellow sex workers at night. After some needling, especially considering it’s well-paying, Lady takes up the offer.

Still - Greta Zozula
Josephine Review| Searing, Unforgettable Drama Probes The Memory Of Violence

BY Debanjan Dhar

Related Content
Related Content

Within the provocation of these vivacious women colliding with someone as aloof as Lady, Nwosu finds something incredibly light. She holds up glinting shards and endears us to her plucky characters who hinge on each other and endure overwhelming situations. Lady ferociously protects her independence. She’s been through a lot and earned the place where she’s reached. She prizes nothing else as much. Ujah laces her with a tight, unswerving sense of dignity. Lady can come across as too guarded, flinching at demonstrativeness. But she’s fuelled by a deep rage, an immovable instinct for self-preservation. She knows danger acutely and draws up borders quickly. This is a character that could have tipped into a certain coldness. But Ujah situates the impermeability along with an ache for more. When by herself at home, she’s giddy about her dreams, ecstatic more money is pouring in. Lady’s dreams aren’t outrageously far-fetched. All she wants is getting to Freetown in Sierra Leone, her mother’s birthplace. She saves up with that ambition in mind.

Her desire amuses the band of women. Surely, as they suggest, one dreams of stuff like going abroad, not reverting to yet another godforsaken place in their doomed country. The streets are burning. The government is slashing fuel subsidies, unemployment surges and so does inflation, rendering everyday living almost impossible. Initially, Lady chafes at the chauffeur proposition. She can barely hide her being scandalized, her absolute distaste for the profession. Wisely, Nwosu doesn’t flatten the sex workers into a homogenous prototype. They do have differences regarding their work, how they perceive it. But that doesn’t come in the way of respecting each other. One claims none of them would voluntarily continue as a sex worker if there was an alternative. Another rebuts that this is better than being someone’s hapless wife. Lady’s journey is also about expanding her sensitivity. She becomes more inclusive and learns to laugh a bit.

Nwosu’s screenplay does suffer a beating in stretches. The film braids in the Nigerian revolution bursting through the streets to half-formed effect. Disaffection courses through  the public that has had enough. A radical DJ, whose voice on the radio comes as a wake-up call, informs the narrative’s political landscape. Lady dips in and out of the larger scale, whilst being most invested in the women’s joys and trials. Nwosu could have interspersed few more daytime scenes, adding a vivid public space Lady otherwise navigates without the women.

Thankfully, Nwosu assembles a rip-roaring, richly authentic ensemble of actors, just being in whose company is as delightful as disarming. They suffuse Lady with vim and zest, propping a portrait of womanhood frequently contradictory and always rousing. Ujah injects Lady with a firmly vigilant eye. She’s constantly alert. It’s the women who teach her to loosen up. At night, they are glorious, certain how to draw the most out of it. The electrifying cast lend specific dimension to character sketches that are otherwise too broad. Despite the first-time actors’ full-bodied conviction, their characters come off as replaceable. Apart from Pinky, you don’t get a sense of how far they’ve travelled, how they look forward. Peeks into Lady’s past, trauma that stoked her sexual unreceptiveness, are registered as a startling fugue by Alana Mejia Gonzales’ camera, but they remain vague. Lady is striking in bits and fits, but does muster a satisfyingly defiant finale, as the personal and political bleed together.

Debanjan Dhar is covering the Sundance Film Festival as part of the accredited press.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes