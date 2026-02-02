Lady Review | A Female Taxi Driver Opens Up Lagos’ Throbbing Nightlife

Within the provocation of these vivacious women colliding with someone as aloof as Lady, Nwosu finds something incredibly light. She holds up glinting shards and endears us to her plucky characters who hinge on each other and endure overwhelming situations. Lady ferociously protects her independence. She’s been through a lot and earned the place where she’s reached. She prizes nothing else as much. Ujah laces her with a tight, unswerving sense of dignity. Lady can come across as too guarded, flinching at demonstrativeness. But she’s fuelled by a deep rage, an immovable instinct for self-preservation. She knows danger acutely and draws up borders quickly. This is a character that could have tipped into a certain coldness. But Ujah situates the impermeability along with an ache for more. When by herself at home, she’s giddy about her dreams, ecstatic more money is pouring in. Lady’s dreams aren’t outrageously far-fetched. All she wants is getting to Freetown in Sierra Leone, her mother’s birthplace. She saves up with that ambition in mind.