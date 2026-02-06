Vadh 2 Review | Justice Behind Bars, But With Fractured Edges

Outlook Rating:
3.5 / 5

Jaspal Singh Sandhu returns with a morally charged prison thriller led by Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra. The performances hold firm, even when the mystery loosens its grip.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta
A Still of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta From Vadh 2 Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A prison-set murder mystery that explores caste pride, revenge and institutional decay more than pure suspense.

  • Strong, restrained performances from Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra elevate material that is occasionally predictable and uneven.

  • Thoughtful and morally layered, even if the screenplay lacks the tightness needed for a fully gripping thriller.

Jaspal Singh Sandhu's Vadh 2 is not a direct continuation of Vadh (2022), though it exists in a similar moral universe. The connection is loose rather than narrative. The names Shambhu and Manju return. The emotional residue of ageing, loneliness and parental grief lingers. But this is a different story, set within the contained and politically charged space of a prison.

At its core, Vadh 2 is a murder mystery. Yet, it is less interested in shock value and more invested in the moral rot that simmers quietly within institutions. The prison setting becomes more than a backdrop. It is a pressure cooker of caste pride, corruption, false accusations and personal revenge.

Sanjay Mishra plays Shambhu Nath, a prison guard whose life is defined by routine and an unspoken attachment to Manju, played by Neena Gupta. Their bond is tender without being sentimental. There is history, longing and a sense of unfinished life between them. The son angle, which emotionally anchored the first film, subtly echoes here as well. The idea of a parent carrying loneliness like a second skin still holds weight. That ache has not disappeared.

Gupta's Manju feels more settled this time. Her character arc is complete and satisfying. There is dignity in her stillness. Whether or not the world believes her innocence, she carries herself with quiet conviction. Gupta never overplays the part. Instead, she lets small gestures do the work. By the end, her emotional journey feels earned.

Kumud Mishra, as Inspector Prakash Singh, delivers one of the film's most striking performances. His character is openly casteist, arrogant and rigid in his worldview. The film does not soften him. Instead, it shows how caste pride can distort morality and empathy. He is not a caricatured villain. He is dangerous precisely because he believes he is right. Mishra brings controlled menace to the role. His performance reminds you how prejudice, when institutionalised, becomes power.

Kumud Mishra
Kumud Mishra, as Inspector Prakash Sing Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The central mystery revolves around the disappearance of a powerful inmate, Keshav played by, Akshay Dogra. An investigation follows. Suspicions circulate. Alliances shift. The film weaves in three underlying strands of crime beneath the main murder plot. These layers are interesting on paper. They suggest a broader commentary on systemic decay. However, not all of them are explored with equal depth.

Akshay Dogra
Akshay Dogra as Keshav Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Some portions of the mystery are predictable. A tighter screenplay would have strengthened the suspense. For a film that positions itself as a whodunnit, there are stretches where the tension dips. Some of the film’s key twists are hinted at so obviously that you can see them coming well before they unfold. A few scenes linger longer than necessary, while crucial turns could have benefited from sharper editing.

There are also too many characters introduced into the narrative. Subplots around figures like Naina played by, Yogita Bihani and some members of the prison staff begin with promise but are not always developed fully. Their arcs hover in the background. That said, the film does attempt something ambitious. By the end, these seemingly scattered threads connect in an unexpected way. It is not loud or dramatic, but there is a strange satisfaction in seeing the pieces align. 

Yogita Bihani
Yogita Bihani as Naina Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Shambhu Nath's journey deserves special mention. When his motivations are finally revealed, they carry a slightly diabolical edge. His reasoning is morally complex rather than heroic. It is well written and unsettling in the right measure. Mishra plays this internal conflict with restraint. He never pushes for sympathy. Instead, he allows the character's choices to speak.

Thematically, Vadh 2 is preoccupied with caste hierarchy, pride and the consequences of revenge. It also touches upon the damage caused by false accusations and the failure of the judicial system. Several characters operate in a grey zone where legality and morality are not aligned. The prison becomes a metaphor for a country still trapped within inherited biases.

Vadh 2
A still from Vadh 2 Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Technically, the film remains grounded. The cinematography captures the claustrophobia of prison life without over-stylising it. The tone is serious, almost old-fashioned in its pacing. At times, that deliberate rhythm works in its favour. At others, it tests patience. What stays with you are the performances. Mishra brings a lived-in vulnerability to Shambhu. Gupta anchors the film with quiet authority. Mishra delivers a chilling portrayal of caste entitlement wrapped in official power. Even when the script falters, the actors maintain credibility.

Vadh 2 raises uncomfortable questions about justice and who gets to define it. It shows how personal grief and systemic prejudice can collide in dangerous ways.

The film may not be perfect, but it is thoughtful. It may not surprise you at every turn, but it gives you enough moral tension to sit with. In the end, Vadh 2 asks a simple question: when institutions fail, what becomes of justice? The answer it offers is not comforting. Perhaps that is the point.

Published At:
