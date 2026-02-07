Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

Trijya is not a fast-moving film. It asks for steady attention and earns it through a carefully built soundscape drawn from everyday foley textures. These sounds perform a kind of jugalbandi within the frame to become musically inclined, complementing the masterfully shot visuals. Mandar Kamlapurkar’s sound work builds a textured aural landscape that deepens feeling and adds a spectral charge, guiding the film’s mood till the end. The film unfolds across five chapters as Avdhut tries to read the shape of his own life. Does he want marriage? Does he want another profession? Does he forever want solitude? These are the questions he circles, yet beneath them runs a steady unease in a sensitive man disturbed by a world eager to claim authority over who he is. Stranded at a train station after drifting away, when a policeman asks who he is and where he wants to go, he admits he does not know and says the police can release him if they find his poems worthy.