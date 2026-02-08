La Grazia Review: Paolo Sorrentino's Dialled-down Presidential Portrait Lingers Wistfully

Staid and introspective, La Grazia is about the long wait before decisions are made. Mariano is rigidly stoic but his wrestle with the euthanasia bill is palpable. Sorrentino weaves the entire film around Servillo’s face. As impenetrable it seems, we are constantly teased to read motives and moods behind an unflappable front. Is he incapable of feeling itself? Servillo, who won Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival, maintains a complex, artful balance of opacity and hints of Mariano’s hidden personhood. He is solemn and reserved, but can jest as well. Years of being a public face have forced his private self out of view. He wonders if he’s lonely. The faintest cracks in his composure happen mostly in agonising over his dead wife’s affair. He knows she cheated on him decades ago, but the name was never disclosed. He casts his suspicion on his friends, scanning the room at his wife’s memorial service. Neither does his closest friend, Coco Valori (Milvia Marigliano), let up the secret.