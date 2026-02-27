Karnataka Discussion Over Rohith Vemula Bill

Asked if the Rohith Vemula Bill would apply only to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or also include Other Backward Classes, Patil said, “We will discuss the matter when it comes to you as an approved Bill.” Patil reiterated that both the Rohith Vemula Bill and the honour killing Bill would be brought back before the Cabinet after the home department’s views are received, indicating that the government intends to move ahead after completing due consultations. PTI GMS ARI