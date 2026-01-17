Rohith Vemula Act A Necessity: Rahul Gandhi On Dalit Scholar's 10th Death Anniversary

Calling for Dalit students to raise their voices and call for the urgent implementation of the anti-discrimination law, Gandhi adds that the Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana are in the process of implementing the law.

The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016, had triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning. Gandhi had joined the student protests over Vemula's suicide.