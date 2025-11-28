In Rohith Vemula’s Name, Karnataka Pushes Law to Protect Students from Caste Bias

The Karnataka government has decided to introduce a bill to curb discrimination against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students on educational campuses. The proposed legislation, named after Rohit Vemula—the University of Hyderabad scholar whose death in 2016 triggered a national debate on caste bias in higher education—seeks to impose stringent penalties on individuals and institutions found guilty of discriminating against or perpetrating atrocities on SC/ST students. The bill is expected to be tabled during the next session of the Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin in the second week of December.