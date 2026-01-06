Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening and is stable.
She is under observation by a chest physician and turned 79 last month.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.
She is stable and is being kept under observation by a chest physician, they added.
Hospital sources said the admission was routine, noting that Gandhi has a chronic cough and regularly visits the hospital for check-ups, particularly due to the city’s pollution. She was admitted on Monday evening.
Gandhi turned 79 in December 2025.
(PTI reported)