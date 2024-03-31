Sonia Gandhi is a central figure in Indian politics, mainly known for her long tenure as the president of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In 1964, she moved to Cambridge, England, to study English. It was here that she met Rajiv Gandhi, an engineering student. They married in 1968 in a Hindu ceremony, after which she moved to India and became part of the Nehru-Gandhi family, one of the most prominent political families in the country.

Following the assassination of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, who was then Prime Minister, and later her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, who also served as Prime Minister, Sonia was approached by the Congress party to take on a leadership role. Initially reluctant, she entered politics in 1997 and was elected Congress president in 1998.

Under her leadership, the Congress Party experienced a revival, winning the general elections in 2004 and forming the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Sonia, however, declined the role of Prime Minister, nominating Manmohan Singh instead. The UPA government was notable for implementing several significant policies, including the Right to Information Act and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Her tenure was also marred by controversies, including allegations about the National Herald case and questions about her foreign origins. Despite these challenges, under her leadership, the Congress Party remained a significant force in Indian politics. She stepped down as Congress president in 2017, succeeded by her son, Rahul Gandhi. However, she returned to the role briefly from 2019 to 2022.

Sonia Gandhi's electoral career includes being elected multiple times as a Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. She witnessed significant electoral successes and substantial defeats during her leadership period, notably in the 2014 general elections, where the party recorded its lowest tally.

In addition to her political roles, Sonia Gandhi has been recognized internationally and has appeared in Forbes' and Time's lists of influential people. As of 2024, she has opted not to contest in the general elections, citing health and age, choosing instead to support the party from a senior advisory capacity. She was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in February 2024.