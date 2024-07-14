Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi As Deputy Leader In LS, Names Party Chief Whip, Whips

Congress has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, and a letter regarding this decision has been forwarded to Speaker Om Birla.
AICC general secretary organization K C Venugopal in post on X announced the decision made by the party and said that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.
Eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh has been appointed as the party's chief whip.
Meanwhile Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party's whips in the Lok Sabha.
Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition who was subsequently appointed to the post.
“Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal said.