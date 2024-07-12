National

'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement

Union Minister Amit Shah said that 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will be observed on June 25 which is the day the Indira Gandhi government declared Emergency in 1975 and this will 'commemorate the massive contributions of those who endured inhuman pains during the period'.

Indira Gandhi
info_icon

The Congress on Friday called Centre's decision to declare June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' a 'Headline grabbing exercise'.

The Congress' reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to "commemorate the massive contributions of those who endured inhuman pains during the period".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah| - PTI
June 25 To Be Observed As 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas': Amit Shah

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications), Jairam Ramesh in a post on X reacting to the announcement said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas."

"This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," Ramesh continued.

"This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in Nov 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi," the Congress leader added.

A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry notes that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav - null
‘Indira Gandhi Put Us In Jail, But Never Abused Us': Lalu Prasad On Emergency

BY Outlook Web Desk

The people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of its resilient democracy, it said.

"Therefore, Government of India declares 25th June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," says the notification.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  2. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Preview: Indian Young Guns To Aim For Another Victory To Seal The Series
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kejriwal To Decide On Continuing As Delhi CM; Legal Questions Referred To Larger Bench | What Did SC Say
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Anant Ambani Leaves From Antilia To Marry Radhika Merchant; John Cena In Mumbai
  3. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
  4. Day In Pics: July 12, 2024
  5. Delhi: Residents Of JJ Colony In Bawana End Up In Knee-Deep Water After Canal Breach
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  3. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Are You Sure?!' Trailer: BTS' Jimin And Jungkook Embark On A Spontaneous Journey In This Travel Series
  5. Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
US News
  1. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  2. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  5. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
World News
  1. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  2. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  3. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  4. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  5. Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered? NASA’s Hubble Makes Surprising Find
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Anant Ambani Leaves From Antilia To Marry Radhika Merchant; John Cena In Mumbai
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report