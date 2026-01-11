Man City 10-1 Exeter City, FA Cup: Semenyo Scores On Debut In Third Round Rout
Manchester City produced a record-breaking performance to seal a 10-1 win over League One side Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup 2025-26 on Saturday. Max Alleyne netted his first senior goal in the 12th minute, with Rodri doubling the lead in the 24th minute. Two own goals from Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater compounded Exeter's misery. Rico Lewis scored twice for the Cityzens, with more goals from Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O'Reilly, and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo. New signing Antoine Semenyo marked his debut with a goal for Pep Guardiola's side. Exeter managed a late consolation through George Birch’s superb strike, but by then the match was long settled.
