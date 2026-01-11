Man City 10-1 Exeter City, FA Cup: Semenyo Scores On Debut In Third Round Rout

Manchester City produced a record-breaking performance to seal a 10-1 win over League One side Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup 2025-26 on Saturday. Max Alleyne netted his first senior goal in the 12th minute, with Rodri doubling the lead in the 24th minute. Two own goals from Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater compounded Exeter's misery. Rico Lewis scored twice for the Cityzens, with more goals from Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O'Reilly, and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo. New signing Antoine Semenyo marked his debut with a goal for Pep Guardiola's side. Exeter managed a late consolation through George Birch’s superb strike, but by then the match was long settled.

FA Cup: Manchester City vs Exeter City
The scoreboard displays the 10-1 scoreline during the FA Cup third round match between Manchester City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
FA Cup: Exeter City vs Manchester City
Exeter City's George Birch scores during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter City in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
FA Cup 2025-26: Manchester City vs Exeter City
Manchester City's Max Alleyne celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FA Cup third round match between Manchester City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
FA Cup 2025-26: Exeter City vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
FA Cup Soccer: Manchester City vs Exeter City
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders, right, and Exeter's Jack Fitzwater fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
FA Cup Soccer: Exeter City vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders, left, and Exeter's Jack Fitzwater fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Manchester City vs Exeter City
Manchester City's Antoine Semeny sends a cross by Exeter's Ilmari Niskanen fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Exeter City vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Exeter City
Manchester City's Antoine Semeny, right, and Exeter's Ilmari Niskanen fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Exeter City vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Antoine Semeny, front and Exeter's Ilmari Niskanen fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round match between Manchetster City and Exeter in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
