Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

Narendra Modi discussed the escalating West Asia crisis with Benjamin Netanyahu, urging protection of civilians and an early cessation of hostilities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities
Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and stressed that civilian safety must remain a priority.

  • The call came after the US–Israel strike that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks.

  • Modi also spoke with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning attacks on the United Arab Emirates and expressing solidarity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the West Asia situation and conveyed India's concerns.

Modi emphasised the safety of civilians during his phone call with Netanyahu.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The phone call occurred following the US and Israeli war on Iran and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath and a rock at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - Leo Correa
The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

BY Seema Guha

Additionally, Iran launched a number of missiles at Israel and other West Asian nations.

Speaking to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Modi vehemently denounced the attacks on the Gulf state and declared India's sympathy with the UAE during these trying times.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Overtakes Rohit Sharma In This Elite List - Check Details

  2. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Sanju Samson Stars, Rinku Inspires As India Confirm Semi-Final Spot After 5-Wicket Win Over WI

  3. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  4. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  5. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  3. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  4. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  5. Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Launches Airstrikes on Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Missile Firing

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis