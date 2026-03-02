Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

Modi conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and stressed that civilian safety must remain a priority.
The call came after the US–Israel strike that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks.
Modi also spoke with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning attacks on the United Arab Emirates and expressing solidarity.
"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
