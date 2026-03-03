War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

But according to Nisha Retnama, there is no panic, at least in her part of Sharjah. The UAE is widely regarded as one of the safest places to live, and authorities are keen to prevent panic. “However, the authorities have asked residents to be prepared for any eventuality. We have been instructed to keep a bag ready with essential items in case intensified attacks force an evacuation. Strict measures are also being taken against the spread of fake news,” she said, adding that television channels back home are creating more panic than the situation on the ground.