Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Epstein died in a federal jail in New York on 10 August 2019, alone in a cell, awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges that carried the possibility of life imprisonment. He had been denied bail. He would never face a jury. The story, instead of ending, metastasised. Conspiracy theories erupted; not a suicide argued Reddit threads. He was going to expose all the powerful people, this is not a suicide, they claimed. And now, his leaked mails have already named some big names. Like the little breadcrumbs in the Hansel and Gretel story, House Democrats have been releasing little previews into the financier’s records with photos, emails, and more. So let’s rewind the clock and kind of recap the case before the Pandora’s box is opened and all the worms get out of the can and all the cats are out of the bag and (more metaphors and similes, surely).