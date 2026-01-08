IND Vs NZ: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is After Undergoing Surgery For Abdominal Issue

India Vs South Africa 4th T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg photo_Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma poses with the Player of the Match and Player of the Series trophies | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma will miss India's first three T20Is against NZ

  • The southpaw has undergone surgery for abdominal issue

  • His availability for the last two T20Is will be assessed on his recovery

India's T20 powerhouse Tilak Varma has been officially ruled out of the first three T20Is of the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand. The Indian team are slated to take on the Kiwis across three ODIs and five-match T20I series.

Tilak's absence will definitely hurt Team India, given his T20I exploits. The left-handed batter underwent surgery for an abdominal issue and is currently stable and progressing well.

"Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory," the BCCI stated in a release.

Furthermore, the availability of Tilak for the rest of the two T20Is against New Zealand will be assessed based on the progress of the batter on his full recovery.

India VS New Zealand Series Starts On January 11

The much-awaited IND vs NZ series starts off with the three-match ODI series with the games to be played on January 11, 14 and 18. Additionally, the T20I games will be played on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31.

Tilak's injury ahead of the T20 World Cup will be a big blow for the Indian selectors as well as the team management. India will hope that the injury is not severe and the southpaw makes a swift return in time for the tournament.

