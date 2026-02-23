Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Disappointment Over Tilak Varma’s Batting Approach In High-Stakes South Africa Clash

Tilak Varma has looked out of touch so far in the T20 World Cup, managing to score 107 runs across five matches at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of around 120

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunil Gavaskar reacts on Tilak Varmas batting
Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure over Tilak Varma's batting approach in the Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar called out Tilak Varma for his reckless batting against South Africa in Super 8 match

  • Tilak Varma got caught behind for 1 while charging down Marco Jansen in the first over

  • India loss to South Africa by a whopping 76 runs in the first Super 8 match

Did Tilak Varma miss an opportunity to anchor India's innings in their 76-run defeat against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (February 22, 2026)? Batting great Sunil Gavaskar certainly thinks so.

Varma, 23, occupies a position of envy in the cricketing world. A gifted batter with a proven record of anchoring an innings, now bats at No.3 for India, the defending ICC T20 World Cup champions and arguably the most dominant side.

But in the 2026 edition, the Hyderabadi has only produced middling scores, 31 against the Netherlands in a group match being his highest. Before that, he scored 25 each against the United States of America, Namibia and Pakistan.

On Sunday, against South Africa, the losing finalists in the previous World Cup, India needed not only his presence in the middle but also an innings of maturity. And he failed on both counts.

Sunil Gavaskar Expressed Disappointment On Varma's Approach

"Tilak Varma has been a very street-smart batter. But I was disappointed with his approach in this game," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports in a post-game analysis show.

Related Content
Related Content

Chasing a target of 188 runs, the hosts lost mercurial Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck to Aiden Markram, the Proteas captain, who employed his off-spin to counter Indian openers known for their attacking play. Varma entered, and he lasted two balls.

He ran down the pitch and tried to loft the ball over mid-off, but the extra bounce from Marco Jansen did the damage. Given out caught behind, and a review wasted. Abhishek Sharma had just hit a four off the last ball of the first over to open his World Cup account after three collecting three ducks.

"Ishan Kishan lost his wicket in the first over. The required rate was around 9.5 runs per over, not 15. So, Tilak could have given himself more time," Gavaskar reasoned. "At the other end, Abhishek Sharma had back-to-back ducks.

"So, the responsibility was on Tilak to stick around, build a partnership, and get past the first six overs, but he failed to do that."

Gavaskar Suggests India To Rejig Their Powerplay Approach

As it turned out, India were dismissed for 111 all out in 18.5 overs, thus suffering their biggest T20 World Cup defeat by runs. It also ended a 12-match tournament unbeaten streak, a run in which they won the 2024 title.

Considering everything, India's title defence has not been easy sailing. They won all four group matches, but except for the victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav & Co. showed batting vulnerabilities, mainly due to recklessness, on multiple occasions, leaving fans and pundits exasperated.

The former India captain is among them.

"You don't always need to score 70 runs in the Powerplay. Even 55-60 runs would have been a good platform. But the reckless approach of the Indian batters led to their downfall in Ahmedabad," Gavaskar warned.

Having lost the first big battle in Super 8, India will now need big wins -- against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday and the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday to stand a chance to make the semi-finals.

India, of course, will start as favourites in both games. But overconfidence and recklessness could kill their campaign.

Q

How many runs Tilak Varma scored against South Africa?

A

Tilak Varma got caught behind for just 1 off 2 balls while charging down Marco Jansen.

Q

What is Tilak Varma's highest score in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

Tilak Varma highest score in the World Cup so far is 31 runs of 27 balls which he scored against the Netherlands.

Q

Where does Tilak Varma bat? What is his batting position?

A

Tilak Varma has been batting at No.3 for India for quite some time now and it's been the case in the ongoing World Cup as well.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  4. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71