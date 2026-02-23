Fans React As Star Sports Shows Stark Difference In David Miller And Tilak Varma’s Power Hitting

David Miller played a blistering 63-run knock off just 35 balls to power South Africa to 76-run win over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

David Miller played a blistering 63-run knock off just 35 balls to power South Africa to 76-run win over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki