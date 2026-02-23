Fans React As Star Sports Shows Stark Difference In David Miller And Tilak Varma’s Power Hitting

David Miller blazed 63 off just 35 balls in South Africa's staggering 76-run win over India in the Super 8 match in Ahmedabad

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup - Fans React
David Miller played a blistering 63-run knock off just 35 balls to power South Africa to 76-run win over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Star Sports' skill meter showed Miller hitting power 64 in comparison to Tilak Varma's 97

  • David Miller blasted 63 off 35 balls to help South Africa win by 76 runs

  • Tilak Varma's poor run continued as he got out for just 1 run

South Africa humbled India by 76 runs in the Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. It must not have only shaken India's confidence but also dented their semi-final chances.

India's embarrassing defeat against the Proteas in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd exposed the vulnerabilities of a fragile Indian top-order, which were masked in the bilateral series before the tournament because of flat pitches and individual brilliance.

One of the major reasons for India's devastating defeat has been the non-performing top-order, and Tilak Varma has been a major part of the problem.

While Abhishek Sharma has not troubled the scorers in three out of the four occasions, Varma has been getting starts in most of the matches, but his strike rate has moved at snail's pace in comparison to today's lofty standards, and his ability to rotate strike against spinners on slow pitches has been his perennial issue.

All the chatter surrounding his strike rate seems to have affected his game, which was seen in his rash attempt to clear the circle on the 2nd ball of his arrival, leading to his downfall against South Africa.

Related Content
Related Content

Tilak Varma has only managed to score 107 runs across five matches in the T20 World Cup so far at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of around 120.

In contrast to Tilak, South Africa's David Miller has looked at ease against both spin and pace against India in the crucial Super 8 clash. The veteran southpaw batter slammed a majestic 63 off just 35 balls and played a vital role in taking his team to 187/7 from 20/3.

Historically, the majority of South African batters are not known for their ability to take spinners, especially in Indian conditions, but the current crop of Proteas has evidently shown tremendous resolve to not only negotiate the turners, but also take down the tweakers.

In their Super 8 game against India, they punished the Indian spinners, including World No.1 T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy, effectively neutralising the spin threat. The leggie conceded 47 runs in his four overs.

Social Media Questions Broadcaster's Skill Assessment Parameters

Despite the stark contrast in approaches of both the batters at Ahmedabad, the Star Sports' skill scale meter showed a different picture than the reality on the ground, which got the social media talking about the measuring standards and reliability of these gimmicky features.

David Miller Vs Tilak Varma - T20I Career Stats

David Miller

Matches: 134

Runs: 2735

Average: 34.62

Strike Rate: 142

Tilak Varma

Matches: 45

Runs: 1290

Average: 44.48

Strike Rate: 141

David Miller has been a constant feature in the South African team since 2010, while Tilak Varma made his debut for India in 2023.

Tilak Varma's average is significantly higher than Miller's, but there's a huge difference in the sample size, which makes it an unfair comparison, while Miller's average is also healthy considering his longevity in the format.

Also, it should be considered that Miller batted in the middle and lower-middle order for the majority of his career, which makes his numbers even more effective than Tilak's, who has batted at No.3 for most parts in his short career span.

Also, the strike rates of both the batters are pretty similar, but given the current form and the consistency of the Proteas batter over such a long time, he is a better bet than his Indian counterpart at the current stage.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  4. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71