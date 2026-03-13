Abrar Ahmed Fact File: Check Out Why Sunrisers Leeds Bought Him For 2.34 Crore In The Hundred Auction

Popularly known as Harry Potter, Abrar Ahmed is currently the World No.3 bowler in the T20I format. He's also the first Pakistani cricketer since 1995 to pick a 10-wicket haul on debut in Tests

Abrar Ahmed Fact File
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed was picked up by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds in the Hundred auction 2026 for a staggering INR 2.34 crore. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed, is doing the rounds in the Indian social media ever since he was raked in by the Indian-owned company Sunrisers Leeds in the Hundred for a massive INR 2.34 crore.

It's not the first time the spinner has taken the Indian social media by storm. He's constantly irked the Indian fans with his anti-India rhetoric in the past, where he has taken a sly dig at the Indian forces and fans with his "Fantastic tea" posts.

Popularly known as Harry Potter in the domestic circle, for his big spectacles and younger looks, Abrar Ahmed also comes under scanner for his peculiar celebration style and on your face behaviour, which often makes his a centre of debate, when up against India.

Abrar Ahmed's International Career

Abrar Ahmed made his debut against England in 2022 in Multan and took 11 wickets in the match to register the seventh best figure for a bowler on debut in Tests. He took a 10-wicket haul in the match thus becoming the only Pakistani cricketer to achieve this feat since 1995. In 10 Tests, he has taken 46 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Abrar is currently the World No.3 bowler in the T20I format. Ever since he made his debut on April 18, 2024, he has featured in 38 T20Is for Pakistan and has taken 52 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.67. He took 38 matches to reach 50 wickets in T20Is, which is the 45th fastest by any bowler in the world.

In ODIs, he made his debut on November 26, 2024 and has played in 15 matches since then, where he has taken 28 wickets at an economy rate of 4.52.

Abrar Ahmed Early Life

Abrar Ahmed was born on September 11, 1998, in Karachi and is the youngest of his eight siblings (five brothers and three sisters). He took up cricket after being inspired by his big brother, who was a fast bowler and played for National Bank.

He enrolled in the Rashid Latif cricket academy and learned the tricks and trades of the game there to climb through the ranks. Though he made his PSL debut in 2017 for Karachi Kings, he got to play first-class only in November 2020-21.

Since then, he hasn't looked back and delivered two back-to-back first-class seasons to get into the Pakistan test team in 2022.

