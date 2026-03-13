Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

'Shutdown in Ukhrul'

The Kuki CSO Working Committee in Ukhrul has announced a total shutdown along the Imphal–Ukhrul Road, demanding justice for the two Kuki men found dead. The committee said the bodies will not be claimed until the perpetrators are identified and arrested, and called for the case to be investigated by Saikul/Kangpokpi Police and handed over to the NIA, citing lack of trust in Ukhrul Police.