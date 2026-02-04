BJP's Y Khemchand Singh Sworn As Manipur CM; Kuki, Naga MLAs Become Deputy CMs

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur

P
PTI
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Y Khemchand Singh Manipur BJP Chief minister Manipur
The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan here, hours after the President's rule in the state was revoked. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon

BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 62-year-old legislator.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP were also sworn in as ministers. Kipgen took oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan here, hours after the President's rule in the state was revoked.

Restive Manipur had been under the President's rule since February last year.

The ceremony was attended by several BJP legislators, senior party functionaries, and top leaders of the NDA in the state.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless.

Notably, the BJP legislature party of Manipur had on Tuesday elected Y Khemchand Singh as its leader at a meeting held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Related Content
Related Content

The meeting was attended by 35 of the 37 BJP MLAs, besides the party's central observer Tarun Chugh, its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and BJP state president A Sharda Devi, among others.

Subsequently, another meeting was held at the Manipur Bhavan in the national capital, where MLAs of NDA constituents in Manipur, six of the National People's Party (NPP), five of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents, and BJP legislators were in attendance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision