Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Wrote To PM Modi

Five months before his death, a BJP legislator from violence-hit Manipur urged the Prime Minister to order a central probe into a brutal mob attack that left him paralysed.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vungzagin Valte wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking a CBI or NIA investigation into the mob attack that left him paralysed.

  • He alleged that members of Arambai Tenggol were responsible for the assault during the ethnic violence in Manipur.

  • The letter was sent during the Prime Minister’s first visit to Manipur after the outbreak of Meitei–Kuki-Zo clashes in May 2023.

Five months before his death, Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a detailed investigation into a mob assault that he alleged was carried out by members of Arambai Tenggol during the ethnic violence in the State.

In his letter, the day the Prime Minister made his first visit to Manipur after violence broke out on May 3, 2023, Valte described how he was “brutally attacked” by what he termed a Meitei militia. The assault, he said, resulted in severe injuries that left him paralysed.

Mr. Valte, a legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed concern that despite the gravity of the attack, no special investigation had been ordered. He sought a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency, stating that the incident warranted central intervention.

The letter underscored the continuing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that have gripped Manipur since May 2023. Arambai Tenggol, a relatively new and controversial Meitei armed group, had gained notoriety during the conflict.

Valte’s appeal highlighted concerns over accountability and the handling of violence-related cases in the State, raising questions about the pace and scope of investigations into attacks linked to the prolonged ethnic strife.

