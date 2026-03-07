Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Summary of this article
Hundreds marched in Churachandpur under the theme “Justice for All Martyrs.”
Protesters raised slogans demanding justice for Valte and other victims.
March comes amid continuing tensions after the 2023 ethnic violence.
Hundreds of volunteers and residents took to the streets in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday as the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organised a road march demanding justice for victims of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023, including former BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.
Held under the theme “Justice for All Martyrs and Expedite Political Autonomy,” the march began from the CVDF office in Churachandpur and proceeded to Phungkhothang Guite Mawltual, where a homage ceremony was organised to remember those who lost their lives during the conflict.
Banners reading “Justice for All Martyrs” and “Expedite Political Autonomy,” were carried out, while chants of “Justice, Justice for Zogam” echoed through the streets as the procession moved through the town.
According to a press release issued by the CVDF on 5 March, the march was organised in remembrance of the sacrifices made during the ongoing violence since 3 May 2023 , and in acknowledgement of the "sacrifice of Valte."
The former BJP MLA had been severely assaulted by a mob in Imphal during the early days of the ethnic violence in May 2023. The attack left him critically injured, and after nearly two years of battling complications arising from those injuries, he died on 20 February this year.
CVDF liaison officer Rose said the march was intended to highlight what participants described as a lack of justice for those killed during the violence.
“The march is to protest against injustice in a democratic country,” she said.
Questioning the pace of accountability in the case, she added, “Even when a serving BJP MLA has not been given justice after three years, how can the rest of the slain people expect justice?”
While stressing that the protest was democratic, Rose warned that continued delays in justice could fuel deeper frustration. “It is not a threat, but a day will come when people may turn violent and rebellious,” she said.
To facilitate the procession, the organisation had also requested shops and businesses in the operational areas to close by 5 pm and asked the public to cooperate with the movement of vehicles along the route.
The violence in Manipur erupted on 3 May 2023 following clashes between the Meitei community, which largely inhabits the Imphal valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal communities from the surrounding hill districts. Since then, the conflict has claimed more than 260 lives, injured over 1,500 people and displaced more than 60,000 residents, many of whom continue to live in relief camps across the state.
After a period of President’s Rule, Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Manipur on 4 February 2026. He leads a new cabinet that includes two Deputy Chief Ministers — Nemcha Kipgen from the Kuki-Zo community and Losii Dikho from the Naga community