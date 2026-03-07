Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

The violence in Manipur erupted on 3 May 2023 following clashes between the Meitei community, which largely inhabits the Imphal valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal communities from the surrounding hill districts. Since then, the conflict has claimed more than 260 lives, injured over 1,500 people and displaced more than 60,000 residents, many of whom continue to live in relief camps across the state.