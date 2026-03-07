Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Held under the theme “Justice for All Martyrs and Expedite Political Autonomy,” the march began from the CVDF office in Churachandpur and proceeded to Phungkhothang Guite Mawltual, where a homage ceremony was organised to remember those who lost their lives during the conflict.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Photo: | Representational
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hundreds marched in Churachandpur under the theme “Justice for All Martyrs.”

  • Protesters raised slogans demanding justice for Valte and other victims.

  • March comes amid continuing tensions after the 2023 ethnic violence.

Hundreds of volunteers and residents took to the streets in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday as the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organised a road march demanding justice for victims of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023, including former BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.

Held under the theme “Justice for All Martyrs and Expedite Political Autonomy,” the march began from the CVDF office in Churachandpur and proceeded to Phungkhothang Guite Mawltual, where a homage ceremony was organised to remember those who lost their lives during the conflict.

Banners reading “Justice for All Martyrs” and “Expedite Political Autonomy,” were carried out, while chants of “Justice, Justice for Zogam” echoed through the streets as the procession moved through the town.

According to a press release issued by the CVDF on 5 March, the march was organised in remembrance of the sacrifices made during the ongoing violence since 3 May 2023 , and in acknowledgement of the "sacrifice of Valte."

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte - null
Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Wrote To PM Modi

BY Outlook News Desk

The former BJP MLA had been severely assaulted by a mob in Imphal during the early days of the ethnic violence in May 2023. The attack left him critically injured, and after nearly two years of battling complications arising from those injuries, he died on 20 February this year.

Related Content
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte - null
Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Wrote To PM Modi
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte - null
Manipur Declares Three-Day Mourning For Vungzagin Valte
On Friday, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur district. The bomb disposal team safely defused the device. - PTI; Representative image
Three Militants, Including Two Women, Arrested In Manipur: PLA And PREPAK Cadres Held
Security personnel keep watch as people stage a protest against the participation of MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur government formation, in Churachandpur district. - PTI
Protests Erupt In Manipur Hill Districts Over Kuki-Zo MLAs Joining New Govt
Related Content

CVDF liaison officer Rose said the march was intended to highlight what participants described as a lack of justice for those killed during the violence.

“The march is to protest against injustice in a democratic country,” she said.

Questioning the pace of accountability in the case, she added, “Even when a serving BJP MLA has not been given justice after three years, how can the rest of the slain people expect justice?”

While stressing that the protest was democratic, Rose warned that continued delays in justice could fuel deeper frustration. “It is not a threat, but a day will come when people may turn violent and rebellious,” she said.

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte - null
Manipur Declares Three-Day Mourning For Vungzagin Valte

BY Outlook News Desk

To facilitate the procession, the organisation had also requested shops and businesses in the operational areas to close by 5 pm and asked the public to cooperate with the movement of vehicles along the route.

The violence in Manipur erupted on 3 May 2023 following clashes between the Meitei community, which largely inhabits the Imphal valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal communities from the surrounding hill districts. Since then, the conflict has claimed more than 260 lives, injured over 1,500 people and displaced more than 60,000 residents, many of whom continue to live in relief camps across the state. 

After a period of President’s Rule, Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Manipur on 4 February 2026. He leads a new cabinet that includes two Deputy Chief Ministers — Nemcha Kipgen from the Kuki-Zo community and Losii Dikho from the Naga community

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Santner’s Plan To Restrict India Below 250, Says, 'Jhuth Bol Raha Hai'

  2. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  4. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Injured Indian Leading In Deciding Game 3

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Service Economy, Caste Memory And The Racialisation Of Northeastern Bodies In Urban India

  2. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  3. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  4. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

  5. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence