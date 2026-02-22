Manipur Declares Three-Day Mourning For Vungzagin Valte

In remembrance of the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, the Manipur government has announced a three-day state mourning starting on Sunday, according to an official statement.



Valte, a sixty-one-year-old Zomi tribal lawmaker from the Thanlon seat, passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in Gurugram. In the early stages of ethnic conflict in 2023, he had been hurt in a mob attack.



All government buildings in Manipur will fly the national flag at half-mast throughout the mourning period, and there won't be any official entertainment events, according to the statement.