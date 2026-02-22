Manipur Declares Three-Day Mourning For Vungzagin Valte

BJP MLA dies after prolonged injuries from 2023 mob attack

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vungzagin Valte, BJP MLA from Thanlon, died at 61 after battling injuries sustained during the 2023 ethnic violence.

  • The Government of Manipur announced three-day state mourning, with the national flag at half-mast.

  • Valte, a former Congress leader turned BJP minister, was elected thrice and had been under treatment since the mob attack in Imphal.

In remembrance of the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, the Manipur government has announced a three-day state mourning starting on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Valte, a sixty-one-year-old Zomi tribal lawmaker from the Thanlon seat, passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in Gurugram. In the early stages of ethnic conflict in 2023, he had been hurt in a mob attack.

All government buildings in Manipur will fly the national flag at half-mast throughout the mourning period, and there won't be any official entertainment events, according to the statement.

Valte had been battling with serious injuries he had sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and went to Delhi for medical treatment. In April of last year, Valte and his spouse returned to Churachandpur after receiving therapy there for almost two years.

His relatives reported that after his health unexpectedly deteriorated on February 7, he was flown to the nation's capital the next day.

In 2012, Valte was elected to the assembly from the Thanlon seat on a Congress ticket. Five years later, he was elected once more, this time on a BJP ticket, and was appointed minister of transport and general administration. He was chosen again to serve in the assembly in 2022.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma were among those who condoled the death of the MLA.

