Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

Security forces detain PLA, Prepak (Pro) and UPPK cadres in separate operations amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Four militants arrested in Manipur Manipur militants arrest news Militants arrested in Manipur today
These arrests come amid ongoing search operations by security forces in Manipur, which have continued since ethnic violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two PLA members arrested in Imphal West and Imphal East with a 9 mm pistol and four live rounds.

  • One Prepak (Pro) cadre detained from Khewa Bazar, Imphal East, and one UPPK member from Bishnupur district.

  • Arms and ammunition cache recovered in Kakching district amid search operations following ethnic violence since May 2023.

Security forces have arrested four militants linked to banned outfits in Manipur for their suspected role in extortion, police said on Friday.

According to PTI, two members of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were detained on Thursday — one from the Makha area in Imphal West district and the other from Porompat in Imphal East district. A 9 mm pistol with a magazine and four live rounds were recovered from their possession, the police statement added.

PTI reported that an active cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was also arrested from Khewa Bazar in Imphal East district on the same day.

In addition, a member of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was apprehended from the Malom Tulihal Makha Leikai area in Bishnupur district the previous day, the statement said.

Separately, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in the Keirak Awang Loukon Chingol area of Kakching district.

These arrests come amid ongoing search operations by security forces in Manipur, which have continued since ethnic violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the conflict, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. The Hundred: IPL-Backed Franchises Close Doors On Pakistan Players - Report

  2. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)

  3. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  4. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  5. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  3. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator, Says Superintelligence Could Arrive Within Years

  5. Day In Pics: February 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Former Prince Andrew Arrested Following Epstein Files Revelations

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)