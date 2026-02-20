Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

Two PLA members arrested in Imphal West and Imphal East with a 9 mm pistol and four live rounds.
One Prepak (Pro) cadre detained from Khewa Bazar, Imphal East, and one UPPK member from Bishnupur district.
Arms and ammunition cache recovered in Kakching district amid search operations following ethnic violence since May 2023.
Security forces have arrested four militants linked to banned outfits in Manipur for their suspected role in extortion, police said on Friday.
According to PTI, two members of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were detained on Thursday — one from the Makha area in Imphal West district and the other from Porompat in Imphal East district. A 9 mm pistol with a magazine and four live rounds were recovered from their possession, the police statement added.
PTI reported that an active cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was also arrested from Khewa Bazar in Imphal East district on the same day.
In addition, a member of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was apprehended from the Malom Tulihal Makha Leikai area in Bishnupur district the previous day, the statement said.
Separately, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in the Keirak Awang Loukon Chingol area of Kakching district.
(With inputs from PTI)