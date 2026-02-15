Three Militants, Including Two Women, Arrested In Manipur: PLA And PREPAK Cadres Held

Security forces arrested three militants from banned outfits PLA and PREPAK (PRO) in Manipur's Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts. A 10 kg IED was also recovered and safely defused in Churachandpur. Read details of the operation.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Manipur militant arrest, PLA women cadres arrested, PREPAK militant held
On Friday, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur district. The bomb disposal team safely defused the device. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two women PLA cadres, aged 23 and 17, arrested near Sunrise Ground in Tengnoupal district.

  • A 50-year-old PREPAK (PRO) militant arrested in Napetpalli, Imphal East, with a .32 pistol and five cartridges seized.

  • 10 kg IED recovered near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur and safely defused by bomb disposal team.

Security forces have arrested three militants, including two women from the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and one man from PREPAK (PRO), in separate operations across two districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

According to PTI, the arrests took place in Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts on Saturday.

In Tengnoupal district, two women cadres of the banned PLA were detained near Sunrise Ground. They were identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) and Chongtham Hembaby (17), PTI reported.

In a separate action, a militant from the banned PREPAK (PRO) was arrested in Napetpalli, Imphal East district. He has been identified as Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), and security forces seized a .32 pistol loaded with five cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, on Friday, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur district. The bomb disposal team safely defused the device, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

