Three Militants, Including Two Women, Arrested In Manipur: PLA And PREPAK Cadres Held

Two women PLA cadres, aged 23 and 17, arrested near Sunrise Ground in Tengnoupal district.
A 50-year-old PREPAK (PRO) militant arrested in Napetpalli, Imphal East, with a .32 pistol and five cartridges seized.
10 kg IED recovered near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur and safely defused by bomb disposal team.
Security forces have arrested three militants, including two women from the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and one man from PREPAK (PRO), in separate operations across two districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.
In Tengnoupal district, two women cadres of the banned PLA were detained near Sunrise Ground. They were identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) and Chongtham Hembaby (17), PTI reported.
In a separate action, a militant from the banned PREPAK (PRO) was arrested in Napetpalli, Imphal East district. He has been identified as Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), and security forces seized a .32 pistol loaded with five cartridges from his possession.
Meanwhile, on Friday, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur district. The bomb disposal team safely defused the device, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)