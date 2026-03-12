SC Grants Bail To Shabir Ahmed Shah In NIA Terror Funding Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in the National Investigation Agency terror funding case. He was arrested in June 2019; a detailed order with strict conditions will follow

Summary

Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court grants bail to Shabir Ahmed Shah in NIA terror funding case after noting trial irregularities.

  • Bench highlights long period of custody since his arrest on 4 June 2019.

  • Detailed order with stringent bail conditions to be issued shortly.

The Supreme Court granted bail on Thursday to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a case involving allegations of terror funding, where he has been held since his arrest by the National Investigation Agency on 4 June 2019.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter and passed the order after considering rejoinder arguments from Shah’s side. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves represented Shah, while senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the NIA.

The bench observed several anomalies in the way the trial has proceeded and took note of the long period Shah has already spent in custody. It stated that a detailed order, which will include stringent bail conditions, will be issued separately.

Shah had challenged a Delhi High Court order dated 12 June 2025 that denied him bail. On 4 September last year, the Supreme Court had refused to grant him interim bail in the same matter and instead issued notice to the NIA, asking for its response to his plea.

Cricket News

