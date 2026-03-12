Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Havertz Haunts Former Club To Save Gunners' Blushes
Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal shared the spoils during a tense first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at the BayArena on Wednesday. After a goalless first half, the hosts broke through in the 46th minute when Robert Andrich headed home from a corner, punishing Arsenal's poor marking. Arsenal, who won all eight matches in the league phase, struggled to break down Leverkusen's defence. Noni Madueke was lively after coming on, and the winger won a penalty in the dying minutes when he was fouled in the box by Malik Tillman. Former Leverkusen star Kai Havertz stepped up and calmly converted the penalty, ensuring Arsenal left Germany with a draw for the second leg next week.
