BAN Vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Fifer Helps Bangladesh Thrash Pakistan By Eight Wickets

Seamer Nahid Rana claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh held Pakistan to a new low in white-ball cricket with a dominant eight-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday (March 11, 2026). Rana picked up 5/24 and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3/29 through his off-spin, as Pakistan were blown away for 114 all out in 30.4 overs. It was Pakistan's lowest-ever ODI score against Bangladesh, eclipsing the previous mark of 161 during a 62-run loss at the 1999 World Cup. Recalled opener Tanzid Hasan, preferred over Soumya Sarkar, galloped Bangladesh to 115 for 2 in only 15.1 overs with a blazing unbeaten 67 off 42 balls.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Nahid Rana
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, left, received player of the match award from director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Rubaba Dowla after Bangladesh won the first one day international cricket match against Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
1/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Litton Das
Bangladesh's Litton Das, centre, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Hussain Talat during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Nahid Rana
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana bowls a delivery to Pakistan's Saad Masood during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Nahid Rana
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Nahid Rana
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed bowls a delivery during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and batting partner Maaz Sadaqat touch bats after hitting a boundary during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-
Bangladesh's players stand up for their national anthem before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-
Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthem before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  2. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  3. 'I Am Also Human': Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Losing Father, T20 World Cup Omission And More

  4. FIR Against Hardik Pandya? Advocate Files Complaint For 'Insulting' Flag During T20 World Cup Celebration

  5. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  3. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  4. How The US–Israel Assault on Iran Is Linked With The Crisis of American Capitalism

  5. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony