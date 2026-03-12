BAN Vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Fifer Helps Bangladesh Thrash Pakistan By Eight Wickets
Seamer Nahid Rana claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh held Pakistan to a new low in white-ball cricket with a dominant eight-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday (March 11, 2026). Rana picked up 5/24 and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3/29 through his off-spin, as Pakistan were blown away for 114 all out in 30.4 overs. It was Pakistan's lowest-ever ODI score against Bangladesh, eclipsing the previous mark of 161 during a 62-run loss at the 1999 World Cup. Recalled opener Tanzid Hasan, preferred over Soumya Sarkar, galloped Bangladesh to 115 for 2 in only 15.1 overs with a blazing unbeaten 67 off 42 balls.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE