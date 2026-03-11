Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Resolution defeated by voice vote amid protests and sloganeering by opposition MPs

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
India-Bangladesh relations
Om Birla Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking Om Birla’s removal as Speaker through a voice vote.

  • The vote took place amid protests by opposition MPs demanding an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • Shah criticised the motion, saying questioning the Speaker’s integrity undermines parliamentary tradition.

A no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was defeated on Wednesday by a voice vote. Underlining that the Speaker didn’t belong to the government but all political parties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said even the Supreme Court couldn’t judge the ruling of the Speaker. Shah said this while speaking during the debate over the motion earlier in the day.

Shah also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: “When sessions come, he plans foreign trips. So, how will he speak here from abroad?” The motion was introduced by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and received the backing of more than 50 MPs, allowing it to be formally taken up for discussion in the House.

Shah said the BJP has been in the opposition for the longest period of time, but the party has never brought a no-confidence motion against any speaker.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the speaker has come," he said.

Related Content
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla to Be Taken Up on March 9
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
BJP Hits Out At Opposition Over Notice To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker
Related Content

The resolution against the Speaker has significant support from the Opposition, with 118 Opposition MPs signing the motion, alleging that Om Birla displayed “partisan behaviour” and failed to maintain the impartiality expected from the Speaker’s office. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding, allowed the motion and allotted 10 hours for debate, urging members to remain focused on the resolution.

Amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition seeking an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated.

Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla to Be Taken Up on March 9

BY Outlook News Desk

The debate began on Tuesday amid sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling BJP. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was meant to protect the dignity of Parliament rather than target Birla personally, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Speaker and criticised Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, triggering a political back-and-forth involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  2. The Hundred Auctions 2026 Guide - All You Need To Know

  3. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  4. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  5. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

  4. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  4. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher