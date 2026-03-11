Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Summary of this article
The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking Om Birla’s removal as Speaker through a voice vote.
The vote took place amid protests by opposition MPs demanding an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah criticised the motion, saying questioning the Speaker’s integrity undermines parliamentary tradition.
A no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was defeated on Wednesday by a voice vote. Underlining that the Speaker didn’t belong to the government but all political parties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said even the Supreme Court couldn’t judge the ruling of the Speaker. Shah said this while speaking during the debate over the motion earlier in the day.
Shah also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: “When sessions come, he plans foreign trips. So, how will he speak here from abroad?” The motion was introduced by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and received the backing of more than 50 MPs, allowing it to be formally taken up for discussion in the House.
Shah said the BJP has been in the opposition for the longest period of time, but the party has never brought a no-confidence motion against any speaker.
"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the speaker has come," he said.
The resolution against the Speaker has significant support from the Opposition, with 118 Opposition MPs signing the motion, alleging that Om Birla displayed “partisan behaviour” and failed to maintain the impartiality expected from the Speaker’s office. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding, allowed the motion and allotted 10 hours for debate, urging members to remain focused on the resolution.
Amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition seeking an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated.
The debate began on Tuesday amid sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling BJP. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was meant to protect the dignity of Parliament rather than target Birla personally, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Speaker and criticised Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, triggering a political back-and-forth involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.