IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

The Indian Premier League 2026 schedule is being announced in two phases due to the state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam. The second phase, which includes the playoff matches, will be announced once poll dates are revealed

Outlook Sports Desk
indian premier league 2026 schedule announcement phase one matches
File photo of the Indian Premier League trophy.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday (March 11) announced the schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026's first 20 games, to be played from March 28 to April 12.

The 19th edition of the world’s biggest franchise cricket tournament will open with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced the start date for IPL 2026 as Saturday, March 28. The schedule is being announced in two phases due to the state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

The second phase, which includes the playoff matches, will be announced once poll dates are revealed, the board stated.

More to follow...

