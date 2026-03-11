Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

Summary of this article
The first trailer for Disney+‘s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has been unveiled. The highly anticipated series will release on March 24, 2026, two decades later after the original show premiered on Disney Channel.
Miley Cyrus, 33, is back as Hannah Montana. "Already getting emotional," she says at the beginning of the trailer.
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special trailer
The trailer shows Cyrus back into her iconic role with blonde wig and walking on to the sets of the show that revolved around Miley Stewart, who lived a double life as the world-famous pop star Hannah Montana.
She can be seen walking through the halls of Stewart's Seaview High School.
Alex Cooper is the host of the special and in the trailer, she tells Cyrus, "This show defined a generation."
In the trailer, Cyrus is also seen dancing with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus (who played her father, Robby Ray Stewart, in the show). She can also be seen looking at photo albums with her mom, Tish Cyrus.
Watch the trailer here.
Earlier, Disney said that the special show was filmed in front of a live audience, including an "in-depth interview" with Cyrus. There will also be never-before-archival seen footage from the shooting of the series.
"Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television president, said in a statement.
"Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago," Davis' added.