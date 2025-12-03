Miley Cyrus Confirms Engagement To Maxx Morando, After 4 Years Of Dating

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's engagement rumours started after the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando engagement
Singer Miley Cyrus, right, poses for photographers with her boyfriend Maxx Morando at the premiere of the film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
  • Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are engaged after four years of dating.

  • The Avatar songwriter and the drummer were first romantically linked in late 2021.

  • The couple recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1, where they posed together on the red carpet.

Singer Miley Cyrus, 33, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, 27, after dating for four years. Their engagement rumours started after the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1, where they posed together on the red carpet. Cyrus was seen flaunting a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

She also shared pics from the premiere night on her Instagram handle.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's engagement

In an interview with People published December 2, Miley said, "The detail I can share is that, for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice."

"It's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing," added the Hannah Montana alum.

Jewellery designer, Jacquie Aiche made Cyrus' "bespoke" ring. Francesca Simons of Francesca Simons Consulting, representing the designer, confirmed it to People. It has a cushion-cut stone set on a 14-karat yellow gold band.

As per jewellery experts, the ring is estimated to be priced up to $450,000.

The ring was first seen on Cyrus's finger in mid-November, according to Deux Moi and at her recent birthday celebration.

Miley and Maxx's relationship timeline

The three-time Grammy winner and the drummer for the band Liily were first romantically linked in late 2021, when they were spotted getting close backstage during Cyrus' NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami.

In April 2022, they were spotted kissing in West Hollywood.

In the July 2023 cover story for British Vogue, Cyrus revealed that she and Morando met on a blind date. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," she told the outlet. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

