Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 900 Crore Mark Ahead Of Christmas

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: The next stop for Ranveer Singh's film is to enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Dhurandhar box office collection day 19
Dhurandhar crosses Rs 900 crore mark globally Photo: X
Summary
  • Dhurandhar is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark in India.

  • The film raked in Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore net in its second week.

  • Ranveer Singh's film is expected to enter the coveted Rs 1000 crore club globally soon.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's latest release has solidified its status as a major hit in 2025—the highest grosser of the year, dethroning Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy actioner continues to hold its ground at the box office, showing extraordinary consistency even though it is set to move into its fourth week in theatres—still earning in double digits. Despite a huge drop in collections after its third Sunday, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 580 crore mark in India and is expected to enter the Rs 600 crore club before this weekend.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19 (India)

Dhurandhar has completed 19 days of its theatrical run on Tuesday (December 23). It earned Rs 17.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. So far, the movie has collected a total of Rs 589.5 crore in the domestic market. However, as per the makers, the film has earned Rs 619.30 crore nett in India in 19 days.

It raked in Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore net in its second week.

The actioner has surpassed the Hindi collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023), which earned Rs 582.31 crore in its lifetime haul. The total domestic haul of the Atlee's film is Rs 640.25 crore net.

Dhurandhar worldwide collection

Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 200 crore from overseas, taking the total worldwide collections to Rs 907.40 crore. Next stop for Ranveer's film is now the Rs 1000 crore club, which it is expected to reach soon.

Alongside Singh, Dhurandhar has a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, in pivotal roles.

Published At:
Tags

