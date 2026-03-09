Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Surpasses Opening-Day Collections Of Baaghi 4, O' Romeo

Dhurandhar's first instalment was a massive hit at at the box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The advance booking sales figures of Dhurandhar: The Revenge hint that the second instalment will also be a juggernaut. After the film’s trailer was released, Dhurandhar 2's advance bookings for the preview shows on Wednesday (March 18) also opened the same day. Even though the pre-ticket sales are for just select preview shows, the collections have skyrocketed and have beaten opening-day figures of some of the big Hindi films.