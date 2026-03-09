Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Surpasses Opening-Day Collections Of Baaghi 4, O' Romeo

Dhurandhar's first instalment was a massive hit at at the box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The advance booking sales figures of Dhurandhar: The Revenge hint that the second instalment will also be a juggernaut. After the film’s trailer was released, Dhurandhar 2's advance bookings for the preview shows on Wednesday (March 18) also opened the same day. Even though the pre-ticket sales are for just select preview shows, the collections have skyrocketed and have beaten opening-day figures of some of the big Hindi films.
Dhurandhar 2 beats O' Romeo, Baaghi 4 opening day hauls with advance bookings
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 opened on March 7, on the day of the trailer release. Within 24 hours, Ranveer Singh-starrer had sold 87K tickets on BookMyShow alone, reported Hindustan Times.
By Monday (March 9) morning, it sold over 1.5 lakh tickets on the platform and over 2 lakh overall. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2's premiere shows have sold 2.06 lakh tickets across India, and grossed Rs 12.29 crore. Surprisingly, the Tamil version of the film has raked in nearly Rs 10 lakh for preview shows.
It has dethroned Stree 2's Rs 10 crore mark, and now holds the record for highest collections from premiere shows.
The figure will increase in the upcoming days.
Dhurandhar 2 has also beaten the opening-day collections of several Bollywood films with its collections from advance bookings for premiere shows. The collections are higher than Shahid Kapoor’s O' Romeo opening day haul. Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial earned only Rs 9 crore in India on Day 1. It has also surpassed Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, which opening day collection was around Rs 12 crore.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 promises an epic revenge sequel with high-stakes drama and high-octane action sequences.
It will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.