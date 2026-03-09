Alpha New Release Date Announced: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Arrive In Theatres In July 2026

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha locks release date for summer 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Alpha release date
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha release date announced Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha locks release date for summer 2026.

  • Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy drama will hit the screens this July.

  • Alpha's release date was announced with an intriguing poster featuring Alia.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film, Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films has got a new release date. It will now arrive in theatres in the summer of 2026. The spy thriller was earlier scheduled to release globally on December 25, 2025 and then pushed to April 17, 2026. Now, it is said to have postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.

Alpha new release date confirmed

Alia on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a new poster of her upcoming film, sharing a partial glimpse of her character and wrote, #ALPHA 10.07.2026. See you in cinemas (sic)."

Alia Bhatt announces new film as producer - Instagram
Alia Bhatt Returns As Producer, Teams Up With Prime Video For Rom-Com Don’t Be Shy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the post here.

About Alpha

Alpha is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia and Sharvari are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. It marks their first collaboration. Both have left no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters.

Related Content
Alia Bhatt on Love & War and working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Love & War: Alia Bhatt Describes Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali As 'Magical', Shares Shooting Update
Celebrities Grace BAFTA 2026 Red Carpet - Instagram
BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink
Alia Bhatt on BAFTA 2026 red carpet - X/BAFTA
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts
Alia Bhatt Joins The List Of BAFTA Presenters - IMDb
Alia Bhatt To Present At 79th BAFTA Awards With Cillian Murphy And More
Related Content

For the unversed, Alpha is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.

Bobby Deol is reportedly playing the antagonist in Alpha.

Earlier, a report claimed that Alia shot a high-octane action sequence with Bobby in Mumbai. A source had said, “It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood,” reported IANS.

Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of Alia Bhatt being part of Chamunda - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Will Alia Bhatt Join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe With Chamunda? Here's What Amar Kaushik Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

We got a glimpse of Bobby's character in the post-credit scene of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 (2025). In the viral clip, Bobby’s character was seen tattooing the logo of a covert agency Alpha on the hand of a young girl, who was apparently young Alia Bhatt’s character. He tells the girl the meaning of Alpha, which is "the fast, the fastest and the strongest".

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  2. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

  3. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Sanju Samson’s Consistency, Jasprit Bumrah Magic Power India To T20 World Cup Glory

  5. IND Vs NZ Final: Breaking Down The Decisive Moments That Sealed India’s T20 World Cup Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

  4. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  5. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Women of the World: When Power Protects Predators

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Air Raids Hit Beirut

  2. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  5. India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

  6. T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand

  7. Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla

  8. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy