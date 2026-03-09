Alpha New Release Date Announced: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Arrive In Theatres In July 2026

Summary of this article
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film, Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films has got a new release date. It will now arrive in theatres in the summer of 2026. The spy thriller was earlier scheduled to release globally on December 25, 2025 and then pushed to April 17, 2026. Now, it is said to have postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.
Alpha new release date confirmed
Alia on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a new poster of her upcoming film, sharing a partial glimpse of her character and wrote, #ALPHA 10.07.2026. See you in cinemas (sic)."
About Alpha
Alpha is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia and Sharvari are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. It marks their first collaboration. Both have left no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters.
For the unversed, Alpha is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.
Bobby Deol is reportedly playing the antagonist in Alpha.
Earlier, a report claimed that Alia shot a high-octane action sequence with Bobby in Mumbai. A source had said, “It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood,” reported IANS.
We got a glimpse of Bobby's character in the post-credit scene of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 (2025). In the viral clip, Bobby’s character was seen tattooing the logo of a covert agency Alpha on the hand of a young girl, who was apparently young Alia Bhatt’s character. He tells the girl the meaning of Alpha, which is "the fast, the fastest and the strongest".