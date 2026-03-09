Alpha New Release Date Announced: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Arrive In Theatres In July 2026

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film, Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films has got a new release date. It will now arrive in theatres in the summer of 2026. The spy thriller was earlier scheduled to release globally on December 25, 2025 and then pushed to April 17, 2026. Now, it is said to have postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.