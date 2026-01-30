Alia Bhatt Returns As Producer, Teams Up With Prime Video For Rom-Com Don’t Be Shy

Actress Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Prime Video on an upcoming rom-com, titled Don't Be Shy.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt announces new film as producer Photo: Instagram
  • Alia Bhatt has returned to production with Prime Video's Don't Be Shy.

  • The announcement was made by Alia and Shaheen Bhatt with a quirky video.

  • The coming-of-age rom-com is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji. 

Alia Bhatt has announced her new film on OTT. The National Award-winning actress, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, collaborated with Amazon Prime Video on a coming-of-age rom-com, titled Don't Be Shy. It has been written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, with Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani as the co-producers.

About Don't Be Shy

Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has figured out everything in life. The twist comes when her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things get out of control.

Alia Bhatt said that through their production house, they have always wanted to back stories that “feel honest and voices that feel their own.” “This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story.”

She called it an "incredibly special project" for her and for Eternal Sunshine. She also praised Prime Video for supporting "distinctive storytelling."

Don't Be Shy's release date is yet to be announced.

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, is thrilled to collaborate with Alia and Shaheen.

“Alia’s innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story about friendship, love, and growing up,” he said.

He called it a female-forward narrative, with a fresh script that is relatable and humorous. With strong characters and music from Ram Sampath, Don’t Be Shy promises to be a delightful experience, according to Madhok.

Launched in 2019, Eternal Sunshine Productions has produced successful films such as Darlings (2022) and Jigra (2024). It has also executive-produced Prime Video's acclaimed series Poacher.

