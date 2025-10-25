Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Join Alia Bhatt And Sharvari In Alpha? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha?

Alpha is the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha." The head honcho of YRF has reportedly designed a special part for SRK, which will lead to Pathaan 2. "Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment," added the source.