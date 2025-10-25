Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Join Alia Bhatt And Sharvari In Alpha? Here's What We Know

A report claims that Shah Rukh might appear as RAW agent Pathaan in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s upcoming film Alpha
Salman Khan, as Tiger, is also likely to join the spy thriller
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2025
Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It will hit the big screens on December 25, 2025. The anticipation among cinephiles is high as Alpha is the first women-led spy film in the YRF Spy Universe. Adding to the excitement, the latest report suggests that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger will have special cameo appearances in Alpha.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha?
Alpha is the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha." The head honcho of YRF has reportedly designed a special part for SRK, which will lead to Pathaan 2. "Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment," added the source.
The report also states that the Jawan star is working on his schedule to get dates for Alpha, and according to the source, he will confirm in a week to 10 days. "If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha," the source said further.
Salman Khan, aka Tiger, is also likely to join the upcoming film. "He will approach Salman only when the cameo's impact is as good as the one for Tiger in Pathaan had," the source revealed.
Apart from Alia and Sharvari, Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The spy drama is directed by Shiv Rawail.