India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Solid All Round Performance Helps IND-W Double Their Lead In Visakhapatnam

India Women secured a commanding 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Choosing to bowl first, India’s disciplined attack restricted the visitors to a modest 128/9. Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani starred with two wickets each, while Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu (31) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) provided the only real resistance.The chase was a lopsided affair as Shafali Verma unleashed a blistering 69 off 34 balls. Supported by Jemimah Rodrigues (25), India raced to the target in just 11.5 overs. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.

IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma
India's Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma greet Sri Lankan players after India won the second T20I cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma celebrates her half century during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-
Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana walks off the field after her dismissal during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Vaishnavi Sharma
India's Vaishnavi Sharma, right, celebrates with teammate Sneh Rana after taking a wicket during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Harshitha Samarawickrama
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Sneh Rana
India's Sneh Rana celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
IND W vs SL W 2nd T20I Cricket-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammate Sneh Rana during the second T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
