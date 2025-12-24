India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Solid All Round Performance Helps IND-W Double Their Lead In Visakhapatnam
India Women secured a commanding 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Choosing to bowl first, India’s disciplined attack restricted the visitors to a modest 128/9. Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani starred with two wickets each, while Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu (31) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) provided the only real resistance.The chase was a lopsided affair as Shafali Verma unleashed a blistering 69 off 34 balls. Supported by Jemimah Rodrigues (25), India raced to the target in just 11.5 overs. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
