FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Barca's Fightback Falls Short In Semi-final 2nd Leg

Atletico Madrid just barely held on to its first-leg advantage against defending champion Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, advancing to its first Copa final in 13 years despite a 3-0 loss to the Catalan club. Atletico advanced 4-3 on aggregate thanks to its 4-0 win in the first leg last month in Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team will play in the final for the first time since it won its 10th Copa trophy in the 2012-13 season. The second leg of the other semifinal between Real Sociedad and Basque Country rival Athletic Bilbao will be on Wednesday. Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic last month. The final will be in April in Seville.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Johnny Cardoso
Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso hugs Barcelona's Raphinha after during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
1/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Marc Casado
Barcelona's Marc Casado, from left, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez react after the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Joan Garcia
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia applauds after the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Marc Bernal
Barcelona's Marc Bernal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Marc Bernal
Barcelona's Marc Bernal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Marc Bernal
Barcelona's Marc Bernal scores his side's third goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Giuliano Simeone
Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone, left, and Barcelona's Raphinha challenge for the ball during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Giacomo Raspadori
Atletico Madrid's Giacomo Raspadori, bottom, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal challenge for the ball during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha scores from the penalty spot his side's second goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey soccer-Marcos Llorente
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez challenge for the ball during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Aiden Markram Chases Milestone; Teams Stranded Amid Travel Chaos

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of IND Vs ENG

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

  5. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List