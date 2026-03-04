FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Barca's Fightback Falls Short In Semi-final 2nd Leg
Atletico Madrid just barely held on to its first-leg advantage against defending champion Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, advancing to its first Copa final in 13 years despite a 3-0 loss to the Catalan club. Atletico advanced 4-3 on aggregate thanks to its 4-0 win in the first leg last month in Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team will play in the final for the first time since it won its 10th Copa trophy in the 2012-13 season. The second leg of the other semifinal between Real Sociedad and Basque Country rival Athletic Bilbao will be on Wednesday. Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic last month. The final will be in April in Seville.
