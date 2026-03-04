South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Santner Trains With Team NZ Ahead Of Semi-Final In Kolkata
New Zealand players trained ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4. Despite an inconsistent tournament, the Kiwis managed to reach the last four, benefiting from Pakistan’s 5-wicket win over co-hosts Sri Lanka, which knocked the Green Army out on net run rate. With a spot in the semi-finals secured, New Zealand now aim to overcome their shaky form and challenge the unbeaten Proteas in a high-stakes clash for a place in the final.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE