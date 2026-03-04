ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

Summary of this article
South Africa and New Zealand go up against each other in 1st semi-final
Proteas are undefeated so far in the tourney
Markram has led the way for SA with 268 runs
South Africa and New Zealand will go head-to-head in yet another exhilarating knockout clash in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4. Both the Proteas and the Kiwis have had contrasting runs in the tournament with the former staying undefeated coming into the semi-final.
Aiden Markram-led side have defeated tournament favourites India in the Super 8s as well as the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe. The Proteas have had a great run in the tourney, thanks to their players' performances so far.
1) Aiden Markram
South Africa captain Aiden Markram has been exceptional with the bat as well as with his leadership quality in the tournament. With 268 runs in 7 matches and a strike rate of 175, Markram has been a torment to the opposing bowlers. Moreover, his astute captaincy has seen his side stay undefeated in the T20 World Cup. Proteas will need all of Markram's expertise if they are to make consecutive final appearance at the World Cup.
2) Lungi Ngidi
A surprise in the top wicket-taking list of the T20 World Cup 2026 is none other than Lungi Ngidi. The fast bowler has 12 wickets in 6 matches and been exceptional with the new ball as well as in the death overs. Ngidi's slow off-cutters on Indian wickets has helped him snare wickets at an average of 13.75.
3) David Miller
Veteran batter David Miller has been a mainstay in South Africa batting line-up but his contribution at this World Cup has been a vital one. The Proteas were languishing at 20/3 against India in their Super 8 battle when Miller (63) who joined hands with Dewald Brevis (45) to take SA out of trouble. Miller's contribution in the middle-order will be vital for Proteas to clinch their first-ever T20 WC title.
4) Marco Jansen
With 11 wickets including a four-fer against India, Marco Jansen has finally arrived to the party. The lanky pacer is eight on the top wicket-taking list at the tournament and could climb up the ladder if he continues to perform the same way.
5) Shukri Conrad
South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad has brought success for the Proteas team since taking over as coach. Conrad saw South Africa clinch the WTC title as well as beat India in their own backyard just last year. Could this be the year when SA finally shed the 'chokers' tag and clinch their first-ever WC title?
Who has won more in South Africa vs New Zealand T20 Matches?
South Africa hold the edge in their T20 meetings with New Zealand, having won 12 of the 19 encounters.
What time and where is the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, March 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
Who is leading wicket-taker for SA at the T20 World Cup 2026?
The answer is Lungi Ngidi with 12 wickets in 6 matches.