Marco Jansen is a professional cricketer who has made an impact in both domestic and international cricket. Standing at 2.06 meters tall, Jansen plays as a left-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batsman. He is known for his role as a bowling all-rounder.

During his early years, Jansen used to open the batting. At the age of nine, in a 20-over match, he scored 164 not out. Jansen's cricketing journey began in Potchefstroom, where he played for local clubs and school teams. His potential was evident early on, and he soon found himself playing for the North West province in South African domestic cricket.

Jansen made his List A debut for North West in the 2017-2018 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge on April 8, 2018. He made his first-class debut for North West in the 2018-2019 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup on October 11, 2018. In January 2019, Jansen was named in the South Africa national under-19 cricket team's squad for their tour of India. He was the leading wicket-taker for North West in the 2018-2019 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, with 27 dismissals in six matches. Jansen made his Twenty20 debut for the Knights in the 2018-2019 CSA T20 Challenge on April 28, 2019.

In September 2019, Jansen was named in the squad for the Durban Heat team for the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament. His performances in domestic cricket caught the attention of selectors, and he was soon drafted into the Highveld Lions squad for the 2019-2020 season. Playing for the Lions, Jansen continued to develop his skills, and his consistent performances earned him recognition and praise from coaches and teammates.

In February 2021, Jansen was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. Jansen made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, 2021. He took two wickets for 28 runs in his four overs, including the wicket of Glenn Maxwell, his debut IPL wicket. Later the same month, he was named in Eastern Province's squad for the 2021-2022 cricket season in South Africa.

In February 2022, Jansen was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament. In May 2023, Jansen was selected by Washington Freedom to play in the inaugural 2023 Major League Cricket competition.

Jansen's breakthrough came when he was included in the South Africa A squad for the tour of India in 2019. This opportunity allowed him to test his skills against strong opposition and gain valuable experience. His performances on this tour were closely monitored by the national selectors, and it wasn't long before he received his maiden call-up to the South African national team.

In January 2021, Jansen was added to South Africa's Test squad for their series against Pakistan. Although he did not play in the series, his inclusion signaled his potential at the international level. In May 2021, Jansen was named in South Africa's Test squad for their series against the West Indies. In December 2021, Jansen received another call-up to South Africa's Test squad, this time for their home series against India. He made his Test debut on December 26, 2021, against India. His maiden Test wicket was Jasprit Bumrah, caught at third slip by Wiaan Mulder.

In January 2022, Jansen received his maiden One Day International (ODI) call-up for South Africa's home series against India. He made his ODI debut on January 19, 2022, for South Africa against India. In May 2022, Jansen was named in South Africa's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their away series against India. He made his T20I debut on June 17, 2022, for South Africa against India. Jansen also played in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Marco Jansen has played 12 Test matches, scoring 390 runs with an average of 26.00 and a top score of 84*, while taking 48 wickets at an average of 22.35, with a best bowling figure of 5/35. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has played 23 matches, scoring 422 runs with an average of 30.14 and a top score of 75*, and has taken 35 wickets at an average of 32.51, with a best bowling figure of 5/39. In first-class cricket, he has played 33 matches, scoring 1,156 runs with an average of 24.59 and a top score of 87, while taking 122 wickets at an average of 23.07, with a best bowling figure of 6/38. In List A cricket, he has played 37 matches, scoring 539 runs with an average of 29.94 and a top score of 75*, and has taken 52 wickets at an average of 31.50, with a best bowling figure of 5/39.