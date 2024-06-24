What Captains Said At Toss
Aiden Markram: "Can't see the wicket get any worse. Hoping it gets slightly better this evening. We're in a good space. Haven't put together a perfect game yet. The wind is really strong. Obviously the pitch has moved across. Generally a good batting wicket, gets slower as it goes on. Shamsi comes in for Baartman."
Rovman Powell: "Was 50-50 with the toss. Would've bowled as well. We're Caribbean guys playing in our home conditions. We should be able to adapt quickly. It's a team we have played often over the last couple of years. Kyle Mayers comes in for Johnson Charles."
WI Vs SA Live Score: Toss Update
Playing XIs
West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
Before the game begins, check out three key player match-ups that could be worth your while in our report below.
WI Vs SA Live Blog: Head-To-Head Record
It is neck and neck, when it comes to West Indies and South Africa's head-to-head T20I record. The two teams have faced off 22 times in T20 internationals, and have won 11 games apiece.
Squads
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.
West Indies: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers.
West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s
Welcome to our live coverage of this effectively knockout Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights, to be played between West Indies and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua (West Indies) on Monday (June 24). The victor today will march to the semi-finals and the loser will bow out, so we have a veritable quarter-final on our hands. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs SA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)