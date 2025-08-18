Football

Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26: Bees Stung By Chris Wood's Double At City Ground

Nottingham Forest hit the ground running with a 3-1 win over Brentford, with striker Chris Wood — the team’s top scorer last season with 20 goals — netting twice in the first half either side of a goal on debut by Dan Ndoye. Wood started quickly last season in the best goalscoring top-flight campaign of his career and he needed just five minutes to open his account this time round, making the most of a poor clearance at a corner to poke home a finish. Ndoye headed in a second in the 42nd minute and Wood rounded the goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time to stroke in a third. Igor Thiago converted a late penalty for a consolation for Brentford, which might struggle this season after selling star forward Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and not having first-choice striker Yoane Wissa available. Wissa has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, left, and team-mate Dan Ndoye celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
English Premier League: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Brentford manager Keith Andrews, left, and players applaud the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Brentford's Igor Thiago scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye, left, and Brentford's Rico Henry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Brentford's Nathan Collins, left, and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

Premier League Soccer Match: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League Soccer Match: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.)

Britain Soccer Premier League: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Britain Soccer Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare, left, and Ola Aina challenge Brentford's Fabio Carvalho for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground, Nottingham, England.

