Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26: Bees Stung By Chris Wood's Double At City Ground

Nottingham Forest hit the ground running with a 3-1 win over Brentford, with striker Chris Wood — the team’s top scorer last season with 20 goals — netting twice in the first half either side of a goal on debut by Dan Ndoye. Wood started quickly last season in the best goalscoring top-flight campaign of his career and he needed just five minutes to open his account this time round, making the most of a poor clearance at a corner to poke home a finish. Ndoye headed in a second in the 42nd minute and Wood rounded the goalkeeper in first-half stoppage time to stroke in a third. Igor Thiago converted a late penalty for a consolation for Brentford, which might struggle this season after selling star forward Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and not having first-choice striker Yoane Wissa available. Wissa has been linked with a move to Newcastle.