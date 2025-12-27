India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

India has demanded punishment for those responsible for last week's lynching of a Hindu youth in the Mymensingh district, calling the "unremitting hostilities" against minorities in Bangladesh a "grave concern" on Friday.



New Delhi also reacted cautiously to the return to Dhaka of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman after 17 years, saying it should be seen in the context of India's push for ensuring free, fair and inclusive parliamentary polls in that country.



According to Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry, India denounced the recent killing of Dipu Chandra Das and called for the prosecution of those responsible.