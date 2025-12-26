The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), waves to supporters upon his arrival in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 25, 2025. Rahman, widely seen as the party’s political heir and an aspiring prime minister, returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), waves to supporters upon his arrival in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 25, 2025. Rahman, widely seen as the party’s political heir and an aspiring prime minister, returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency