Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

BNP’s Tarique Rahman visited Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and NCP convenor Nahid Islam on Sunday.
The meetings were described by BNP as a “positive political beginning” ahead of forming the next government.
Jamaat-e-Islami welcomed the engagement and pledged cooperation on national issues while acting as principled opposition.
BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman held meetings with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party on Sunday, signalling efforts to foster dialogue ahead of his party's assumption of power in Bangladesh.
According to PTI, the encounters, described by the BNP as a “positive political beginning,” took place two days before the party is due to form the next government.
The BNP, under Tarique Rahman, secured a two-thirds majority in Thursday's elections with 49.97 per cent of the votes and 209 seats, results of which were announced on Friday.
Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed Bangladesh's 1971 independence from Pakistan, achieved its strongest showing yet with 31.76 per cent of the votes and 68 seats. The National Citizen Party (NCP) came third with 3.05 per cent of the votes and six seats.
Tarique Rahman visited the Jamaat chief at his residence, accompanied by the party's secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamigir. The BNP's media wing subsequently released a photograph depicting the two leaders standing together, with Shafiqur Rahman holding a bouquet intended for Tarique Rahman.
“Following the historic landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman today paid a courtesy visit to the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, at his residence,” the BNP posted on X.
The Jamaat congratulated the BNP chief “on his election as the incoming Prime Minister of Bangladesh,” stating that his visit to Shafiqur Rahman's residential office “marks an important moment in our national political journey.” The party added that it welcomes “this engagement in a spirit of dialogue and responsibility,” and hopes it signals “a new chapter of institutional maturity and mutual respect.”
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, along with the 11-party alliance, remains committed to establishing a prosperous, stable and modern state grounded in democratic values and constitutional governance, it said.
“In our discussions, he (Tarique Rahman) reaffirmed that steps are being taken regarding incidents of post-election violence, including actions to address harm against opposition supporters and minority communities,” the post said.
“We will cooperate fully on matters of national interest, yet we will discharge our constitutional duty as a firm and principled opposition,” the Jamaat said, adding, “Where the government acts in the public interest, we will support. Where accountability is required, we will speak.”
Jamaat leaders at the meeting included Assistant Secretary General and Publicity and Media Affairs Chief Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, according to bdnews24.
Tarique Rahman later met NCP convenor Nahid Islam at his residence, where the NCP leader welcomed him with a bouquet of flowers, the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said, quoting the BNP media cell.
Present during the meeting were BNP's Alamgir, standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain, and chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam, the BSS reported.
Reported PTI, the NCP was formed in February last year with encouragement from interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, emerging as a political arm of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which spearheaded the violent street movement that led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on 5 August 2024.
On 7 December, the NCP joined an offshoot of Jamaat-e-Islami to form a pressure group called 'Gonotantrik Songshkar Jote' ahead of the February elections.
(With inputs from PTI)