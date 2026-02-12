Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

Mirpur-10 has emerged as a focal point of tension, with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman contesting the seat. The incident reflects the intense rivalry between the BNP—led by Tarique Rahman and widely seen as the frontrunner—and the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance, which includes student groups from the 2024 uprising. Recent weeks have seen multiple clashes and allegations of vote-buying, including the detention of a Jamaat leader with large sums of cash and earlier skirmishes in areas like Bogura and Mirpur during campaigning.