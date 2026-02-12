Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

A scuffle broke out between supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP in Mirpur-10 constituency early Thursday morning as voting began; army deployment restored order with no major injuries reported.
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman is contesting from this Dhaka seat, making it a flashpoint in the broader rivalry between the two leading coalitions in the absence of the banned Awami League.
Despite isolated incidents, voting proceeds smoothly across 299 constituencies with heavy security, long queues, and international observers monitoring the process alongside a concurrent referendum on constitutional reforms
Voting in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary election and national referendum is underway amid reports of a brief skirmish in the capital's Mirpur-10 constituency. Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clashed shortly after polls opened at 7:30 a.m., but the situation was brought under control following the swift deployment of army personnel.
Mirpur-10 has emerged as a focal point of tension, with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman contesting the seat. The incident reflects the intense rivalry between the BNP—led by Tarique Rahman and widely seen as the frontrunner—and the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance, which includes student groups from the 2024 uprising. Recent weeks have seen multiple clashes and allegations of vote-buying, including the detention of a Jamaat leader with large sums of cash and earlier skirmishes in areas like Bogura and Mirpur during campaigning.
Broader election coverage indicates that while security remains tight, with nearly a million personnel deployed, drones, and CCTV in place, most polling stations report enthusiastic turnout and orderly voting. Over 127 million eligible voters are participating in the first national election since the student-led protests ousted Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, which led to the Awami League's ban from contesting.
The parallel referendum on the July National Charter proposes major reforms, including a bicameral parliament, term limits, and judicial independence. Early voter feedback highlights long lines and a sense of historic opportunity, though concerns over potential violence persist in high-risk areas